N.Korea's massive military parade seems imminent, suggests satellite imagery

North Korea appears to be making final-stage preparations for a military parade involving a large number of troops ahead of another key anniversary next week, according to satellite imagery reported by US news outlets on Wednesday.



More than 12,000 troops were seen gathering at a plaza of Mirim Airfield in Pyongyang earlier this week, Radio Free Asia (RFA) said. It cited commercial satellite imagery provided by Planet Labs, Yonhap news agency reported.



The area is known as the secretive North's traditional parade training venue with the replica of Kim Il Sung Square, where such an event highlighted by goose-stepping soldiers and a show of major weapon systems is actually staged. The satellite imagery was taken on Sunday, a week before the North celebrates the 90th founding anniversary of the North Korean People's Revolutionary Army (KPRA), the anti-Japanese guerrilla force.



What is noteworthy is a large crowd spotted at Kim Il-sung Square, which indicates that the North's parade preparatory work is in the last stage.