No change in Omicron BA.4, BA.5 severity or transmissibility so far: WHO

He reiterated that higher testing and sequencing rates are vital for scientists to track existing variants and to identify new ones as they emerge.



"At present there are a number of Omicron sub-lineages we're following closely, including BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5 and another recombinant detected, made up of BA.1 and BA.2", he said.



WHO's director of emergencies, Michael Ryan, warned that as the virus continues to evolve, the world "cannot simply afford to lose sight of it".



"It would be very short-sighted at this point to assume that lower numbers of cases mean absolute lower risks. We are pleased to see deaths dropping but this virus has surprised us before, it has caught us off guard before," he added.



Meanwhile, WHO's lead scientist Dr. Soumiya Swaminathan, said that sub-lineages and recombinants will continue to appear, and the world must continue investing in improved tools such as new vaccines.



"We have to be prepared for the possibility that this virus can change so much that it might be able to evade existing immunity", she said.



Ghebreyesus emphasised that currently, the virus remains deadly, especially for the unprotected and unvaccinated that don't have access to health care and antivirals.



Besides getting vaccinated, he also advised people to continue wearing masks - especially in crowded indoor spaces and maintain good ventilation.



The WHO chief also urged forA equitable distribution of Covid tools and strengthening of health systems.



"Bridging the vaccine equity gap is the best way to boost population immunity and insulate against future waves", he highlighted.