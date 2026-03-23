‘No direct or indirect talks’: Iran denies conversation with Trump after he claims 'productive talks'

Iran has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington and Tehran held “very good and productive conversations”, asserting that no talks have taken place and accusing him of making misleading statements.

Trump had said the two sides held “in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations” over the past two days and announced a five-day postponement of planned US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

Tehran calls out claim

Iran’s foreign ministry rejected the assertion, stating that there is “no dialogue” with the United States, according to Iranian media reports.

Officials said Trump’s remarks were aimed at influencing energy markets and buying time in the ongoing conflict.

Fars News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that there had been “no direct or indirect contact” with Washington.