‘No direct or indirect talks’: Iran denies conversation with Trump after he claims 'productive talks'
Washington cites discussions and pauses strikes; Iran says no direct or indirect contact occurred
Iran has dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claim that Washington and Tehran held “very good and productive conversations”, asserting that no talks have taken place and accusing him of making misleading statements.
Trump had said the two sides held “in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations” over the past two days and announced a five-day postponement of planned US strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.
Tehran calls out claim
Iran’s foreign ministry rejected the assertion, stating that there is “no dialogue” with the United States, according to Iranian media reports.
Officials said Trump’s remarks were aimed at influencing energy markets and buying time in the ongoing conflict.
Fars News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported that there had been “no direct or indirect contact” with Washington.
Tasnim News Agency also quoted a senior official as saying, “No negotiations have taken place and none are underway.”
Iran suggests US backed down
Iranian-linked outlets further claimed that Trump’s decision to delay strikes came after Tehran issued strong warnings of retaliation, including targeting energy infrastructure across the region.
Officials maintained that Iran would continue its defensive actions until it achieves what it described as sufficient deterrence.
Iran acknowledged that some regional countries have attempted to mediate and reduce tensions, but said it is not engaged in any negotiation process, and such efforts should be directed towards Washington.
The exchange comes amid escalating tensions in the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, including threats to energy infrastructure and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump’s claim of talks had briefly raised expectations of de-escalation, but Tehran’s categorical denial underscores the absence of any formal diplomatic engagement between the two sides.
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