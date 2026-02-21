Iran rejects Trump’s claim of 32,000 deaths amid unrest as tensions shadow nuclear talks

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that 32,000 civilians were killed during recent unrest in the country, urging Washington to provide evidence to support the figure.

Speaking on Friday, Trump said that “32,000 people were killed over a relatively short period of time” in Iran, adding that there was a distinction between the Iranian people and their leadership. The figures could not be independently verified.

In a post on social media platform X, Araghchi said Tehran had already published what he described as a comprehensive and transparent account of the casualties. According to official data released by the Iranian authorities, 3,117 people were killed in what the government termed “recent terrorist operations”, including around 200 members of the security forces.

“If anyone disputes the accuracy of our data, please share any evidence,” Araghchi wrote.

The unrest, which began weeks ago over economic grievances, initially took the form of peaceful protests before turning violent. Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they characterised as rioting and terrorism. Official figures place the death toll at just over 3,000.