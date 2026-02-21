Iran rejects Trump’s claim of 32,000 deaths amid unrest as tensions shadow nuclear talks
Foreign minister challenges US to provide evidence while president signals possible limited strikes if negotiations fail
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed claims by US President Donald Trump that 32,000 civilians were killed during recent unrest in the country, urging Washington to provide evidence to support the figure.
Speaking on Friday, Trump said that “32,000 people were killed over a relatively short period of time” in Iran, adding that there was a distinction between the Iranian people and their leadership. The figures could not be independently verified.
In a post on social media platform X, Araghchi said Tehran had already published what he described as a comprehensive and transparent account of the casualties. According to official data released by the Iranian authorities, 3,117 people were killed in what the government termed “recent terrorist operations”, including around 200 members of the security forces.
“If anyone disputes the accuracy of our data, please share any evidence,” Araghchi wrote.
The unrest, which began weeks ago over economic grievances, initially took the form of peaceful protests before turning violent. Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of supporting what they characterised as rioting and terrorism. Official figures place the death toll at just over 3,000.
The exchange comes at a sensitive moment, as Tehran and Washington have resumed indirect nuclear negotiations. Talks restarted earlier this month in Muscat under Omani mediation and were followed by a further round in Geneva this week.
Despite the renewed diplomacy, tensions remain high. The United States has increased its military presence in the Persian Gulf, while Iran has conducted military drills in the region.
At a meeting in Washington on Thursday, Trump warned that the US could take military action against Iran within “10 to 15 days” if negotiations do not produce results. When asked whether limited strikes were being considered, he replied, “I guess I can say I am considering that.”
According to a senior Iranian official cited by Bloomberg, Tehran would likely suspend its participation in the talks if the US were to launch a military strike.
Iranian officials have indicated that they expect to have a proposed deal ready within days, even as Washington signals that the window for diplomacy may be narrowing.
