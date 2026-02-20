Iran warns of ‘decisive’ response to any military attack after US base comments

Iran has warned it will respond “decisively and proportionately” to any military aggression, telling the United Nations that it would exercise its right to self-defence under international law if attacked.

In a letter addressed to the UN secretary-general and the president of the Security Council, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran would not hesitate to act if confronted with the use of force.

The letter referred to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump concerning Diego Garcia, a strategically important US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean. Trump described Britain’s lease arrangement over the island as a “big mistake” and suggested it might be used if nuclear negotiations with Iran were unsuccessful.

Iravani wrote that in the event of military action against Iran, “all bases, facilities and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets” as part of Tehran’s defensive response. He added that the United States would bear “full and direct responsibility” for any consequences arising from such a scenario.