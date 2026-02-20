Iran warns of ‘decisive’ response to any military attack after US base comments
Tehran tells UN that American assets would be ‘legitimate targets’ if aggression occurs, while reiterating openness to nuclear deal
Iran has warned it will respond “decisively and proportionately” to any military aggression, telling the United Nations that it would exercise its right to self-defence under international law if attacked.
In a letter addressed to the UN secretary-general and the president of the Security Council, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran would not hesitate to act if confronted with the use of force.
The letter referred to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump concerning Diego Garcia, a strategically important US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean. Trump described Britain’s lease arrangement over the island as a “big mistake” and suggested it might be used if nuclear negotiations with Iran were unsuccessful.
Iravani wrote that in the event of military action against Iran, “all bases, facilities and assets of the hostile force in the region would constitute legitimate targets” as part of Tehran’s defensive response. He added that the United States would bear “full and direct responsibility” for any consequences arising from such a scenario.
The ambassador said that, given what he described as a volatile regional environment and the continued deployment of US military assets, the remarks should not be dismissed as rhetorical. Instead, he characterised them as signalling a genuine risk of escalation.
Under an agreement announced in May 2025, the United Kingdom agreed to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while leasing back Diego Garcia for 99 years.
In his communication, Iravani urged the UN Security Council and the secretary-general to act promptly to prevent further deterioration. He cautioned against normalising threats or the use of force as tools of foreign policy.
Despite the sharp warning, Iran reiterated its willingness to pursue a negotiated settlement over its nuclear programme. The letter stated that a “durable and balanced solution” would be achievable if the United States approached talks with seriousness and respect for the principles of the UN Charter and international law.
With IANS inputs
