No intention of putting the US or NATO troops in Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden has reiterated that there is no intention in his administration or within the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to send troops into Ukraine, but that Russia will face serious economic consequences if it invades the former Soviet republic.



"We have no intention of putting American forces or NATO forces in Ukraine," Biden told reporters on Tuesday when he was at a store in Washington buying gifts for his wife and grandson, Xinhua news agency reported.



"But I said there are going to be serious economic consequences if (Russian President Vladimir Putin) moves" Russian troops into Ukraine.



The US President's remarks came one day after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin placed some 8,500 US troops to be on "heightened preparedness to deploy" to Europe, citing "Russia's continuing provocations along its border with Ukraine."