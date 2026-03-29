‘No kings’ protests sweep US against Donald Trump policies
One of the largest gatherings takes place at Minnesota State Capitol, with over 2,00,000 people assembling at flagship rally
Mass protests swept across the United States as hundreds of thousands rallied under the banner “No Kings”, targeting the policies of Donald Trump, particularly on immigration and foreign affairs.
Organisers described the demonstrations as a coordinated nationwide mobilisation, with more than 3,000 events planned. One of the largest gatherings took place at the Minnesota State Capitol, where over 2,00,000 people were estimated to have assembled in what became the flagship rally.
Across cities, protesters marched through major streets, filled public squares and rallied outside government buildings. Demonstrators chanted slogans, waved placards and voiced opposition to immigration enforcement measures, economic concerns and US involvement in the Iran conflict.
The St. Paul rally stood out not only for its scale but also for the presence of political leaders and cultural figures. Minnesota governor Tim Walz addressed the crowd and introduced Bruce Springsteen, who performed “Streets of Minneapolis”. Prominent voices including Bernie Sanders, Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers and Jane Fonda also appeared, underscoring the intersection of political activism and cultural expression.
Large-scale demonstrations were also reported in major cities including New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco. In Los Angeles, crowds marched through downtown after gathering outside City Hall, while in Houston, protesters carried a large replica of the US Constitution, symbolising what organisers described as a defence of democratic values.
Speeches and symbolic acts formed a key part of the protests. Representative John Larson declared, “There are no kings in America,” warning against what he termed a “dangerous misuse of power.” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand echoed similar concerns, saying Americans “do not bow to kings” and urging focus on economic issues such as healthcare and affordability.
Addressing supporters, Sanders framed the protests as part of a broader struggle against inequality and concentrated power, arguing that wealth and influence have increasingly shaped the country’s political and economic systems at the expense of working families.
Overall, the demonstrations reflected a wide spectrum of grievances but were unified by a central message: a rejection of authoritarianism and a call to uphold democratic values through collective action.
With IANS inputs