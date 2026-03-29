‘No kings’ protests sweep US against Donald Trump policies

Mass protests swept across the United States as hundreds of thousands rallied under the banner “No Kings”, targeting the policies of Donald Trump, particularly on immigration and foreign affairs.

Organisers described the demonstrations as a coordinated nationwide mobilisation, with more than 3,000 events planned. One of the largest gatherings took place at the Minnesota State Capitol, where over 2,00,000 people were estimated to have assembled in what became the flagship rally.

Across cities, protesters marched through major streets, filled public squares and rallied outside government buildings. Demonstrators chanted slogans, waved placards and voiced opposition to immigration enforcement measures, economic concerns and US involvement in the Iran conflict.

The St. Paul rally stood out not only for its scale but also for the presence of political leaders and cultural figures. Minnesota governor Tim Walz addressed the crowd and introduced Bruce Springsteen, who performed “Streets of Minneapolis”. Prominent voices including Bernie Sanders, Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers and Jane Fonda also appeared, underscoring the intersection of political activism and cultural expression.