Trump says ‘Cuba is next’ amid Iran escalating pressure on US

Donald Trump has signalled that Cuba could be the next focus of US action, declaring “Cuba is next” during a speech at an investment forum in Miami while highlighting recent military operations in Venezuela and Iran.

The Hindu reported that the US President, however, did not specify what course of action Washington might take against the island nation, even as he hinted that military options could not be ruled out. “Sometimes you have to use it,” Trump said, referring to the US military, before adding, “But pretend I didn’t say that.”

The remarks come at a time when the Trump administration is engaged in talks with Cuban authorities. Miguel Díaz-Canel has acknowledged ongoing discussions with Washington aimed at avoiding a potential confrontation.