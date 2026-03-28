Trump says ‘Cuba is next’ amid Iran escalating pressure on US
President hints at possible action while talks with Havana continue during deepening crisis
Donald Trump has signalled that Cuba could be the next focus of US action, declaring “Cuba is next” during a speech at an investment forum in Miami while highlighting recent military operations in Venezuela and Iran.
The Hindu reported that the US President, however, did not specify what course of action Washington might take against the island nation, even as he hinted that military options could not be ruled out. “Sometimes you have to use it,” Trump said, referring to the US military, before adding, “But pretend I didn’t say that.”
The remarks come at a time when the Trump administration is engaged in talks with Cuban authorities. Miguel Díaz-Canel has acknowledged ongoing discussions with Washington aimed at avoiding a potential confrontation.
Also Read: Cuba next on Trump’s imperial hitlist
Cuba is currently grappling with a severe economic crisis, worsened by disruptions to oil supplies that are critical for electricity generation and transport. The situation has deteriorated further after Venezuela — once a key supplier — halted shipments following political changes in Caracas under US pressure.
Trump has repeatedly suggested that the Cuban government is nearing collapse, and earlier this month floated the possibility of a “friendly takeover”, while cautioning that it “may not be a friendly takeover”.
His latest comments, though lacking specifics, underline a continued hardline stance towards Havana and add to uncertainty over the direction of US policy in the region.
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