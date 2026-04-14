No overnight deal: UN urges continued talks on West Asia war

UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for sustained diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran, stressing that “an agreement cannot be reached overnight” and urging all sides to preserve the fragile ceasefire in the West Asia conflict.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Guterres said although the 21-hour talks held in Islamabad between the US and Iran ended without a deal, they marked a “positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue”. The negotiations were led by US vice-president J.D. Vance and senior Iranian officials.

“Given the deeply rooted differences, an agreement cannot be reached overnight,” Guterres said, calling for continued “constructive discussions” to bridge gaps. At the same time, he underlined that the ceasefire announced last week “must absolutely be preserved” and that “all violations must cease”.