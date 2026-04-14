No overnight deal: UN urges continued talks on West Asia war
Given the deeply rooted differences, an agreement cannot be reached overnight, says Antonio Guterres
UN chief Antonio Guterres has called for sustained diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran, stressing that “an agreement cannot be reached overnight” and urging all sides to preserve the fragile ceasefire in the West Asia conflict.
In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Guterres said although the 21-hour talks held in Islamabad between the US and Iran ended without a deal, they marked a “positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue”. The negotiations were led by US vice-president J.D. Vance and senior Iranian officials.
“Given the deeply rooted differences, an agreement cannot be reached overnight,” Guterres said, calling for continued “constructive discussions” to bridge gaps. At the same time, he underlined that the ceasefire announced last week “must absolutely be preserved” and that “all violations must cease”.
The UN chief reiterated that there is “no military solution” to the conflict, urging parties to prioritise diplomacy amid heightened tensions in the region.
Guterres also highlighted the broader humanitarian and economic fallout of the crisis, particularly disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that around 20,000 seafarers remain stranded due to the conflict, facing worsening conditions.
“Disruptions in maritime trade… have already had a direct effect well beyond the immediate region,” he said, warning of rising global economic fragility, supply chain disruptions, and increased costs of fuel and transportation. He added that interruptions in fertiliser supply are worsening food insecurity for millions worldwide.
The UN chief called on all parties to respect freedom of navigation in key waterways in line with international law and urged the international community to support ongoing mediation efforts.
He thanked countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye for facilitating dialogue, and said his personal envoy, Jean Arnault, remains actively engaged with stakeholders in pursuit of a comprehensive and durable agreement.
With PTI inputs
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