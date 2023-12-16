No support for Khalistan in US

A prominent Indian American Sikh leader has said that there is no support for the Khalistan movement in the US, neither in the government nor in the community.

Jassee Singh from the Sikhs of America organisation also urged the Modi government to provide a comprehensive developmental package for Punjab to address several key challenges being faced by the state, including the problem of illicit drugs among the youths.

“Modi Government’s relationship with the Sikhs and the things that he has done for this community is unprecedented as compared to the previous governments. There is no doubt about that," Singh told PTI in an interview.

"At the same time, there are several Sikh issues that need to be addressed. This includes the atrocities against the Sikhs in the 1984 riots. No Sikhs would forget this,” Singh said.

The Modi government has tried its best to address the concerns of the Sikhs, but there are a number of issues that he still needs to address, he said adding that the prime minister needs to establish a direct relationship with the Sikh community in India and the world and not through middlemen like the Akalis and the Badals.

Responding to a question he said, "No. The majority of Sikhs don't support the Khalistan movement." He said there is a small minority in India and the US that supports this movement.