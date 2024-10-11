Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese organisation against nuclear weapons

As nuclear powers modernise their arsenals and threaten their use in various global conflicts, Japanese organisation Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki, was on Friday, 11 October, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 for its efforts to rid the world of these weapons of mass destruction.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which is tasked with deciding the recipient, announced that it has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo ‘for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again’.

It noted that in response to the atomic bomb attacks on these Japanese cities in August 1945, leaving 1,200,000 dead in the immediate moment and a similar number in the wake of the spreading radiation, a global movement arose whose members have worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of using nuclear weapons.

Gradually, a powerful international norm developed, stigmatising the use of nuclear weapons as morally unacceptable. This norm has become known as 'the nuclear taboo' and the 'testimony of the Hibakusha — the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — is unique in this larger context', the Nobel Committee said.

While the fates of those who survived the infernos in Hiroshima and Nagasaki were long concealed and neglected, the Committee said that in 1956, local Hibakusha associations — along with victims of nuclear weapons tests in the Pacific — formed the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations. In Japanese, the name was shortened to Nihon Hidankyo, and it would become the largest and most influential Hibakusha organisation.

In awarding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to Nihon Hidankyo, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour all survivors who, despite physical suffering and painful memories, have chosen to use their costly experience to cultivate hope and engagement for peace.