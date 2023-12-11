What does Mohammadi's Nobel Peace Prize mean?

Narges Mohammadi , who has campaigned for human rights in Iran for decades, has been in and out of jail for nearly 20 years due to her tireless advocacy in defiance of the Islamic Republic's regime.

She has been arrested 13 times, convicted five times, and sentenced to a total of 31 years in jail. She is currently incarcerated in the Iranian capital Tehran's Evin prison, which is notorious for human rights abuses and the maltreatment of political prisoners in particular.

On Sunday, 10 December the children of Narges Mohammadi accepted the Nobel Peace Prize at Oslo's city hall on her behalf in her absence.

Mohammadi's prize 'a tribute to resistance'

Mohammadi's husband, Taghi Rahmani, an exiled Iranian journalist who lives in France with the couple's children, told DW that the award was "a tribute to resistance."

"The fact that the ceremony began with the slogan of 'Women, Life, Freedom' shows that this award is meant for all those who are striving for civil liberties and democracy in Iran, and Narges is one of these individuals," he said.

In October, the Iranian lawyer and rights activist Shirin Ebadi told DW that Mohammadi's peace prize would " draw international attention to human rights violations in Iran, particularly the discriminatory treatment of women."

In 2003, Ebadi became the first Iranian person, as well as the first woman from the Islamic world, to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

"It will undoubtedly assist women in achieving equality and help Iranian society move towards democracy," Ebadi said, while congratulating "all Iranian women" and Mohammadi. "She deserves this award. She had to sit in prison for many years because of her human rights activities."

"It is an honor that two people from a human rights NGO in Iran have won the Nobel Peace Prize," she added, recalling Mohammadi's time at the Defenders of Human Rights Center, an Iranian human rights NGO Ebadi co-founded in 2001.