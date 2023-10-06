How the Nobel Peace Prize winner documents Iran's torture

Documenting white torture

Rahmani's wife and fellow activist Narges Mohammadi, who has won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran" as stated the Nobel committee on 6 October, has also endured several spells in prison over the last 25 years and is currently behind bars, due to the Islamic Republic's dim view of being scrutinized over its human rights record.

She was first imprisoned for a year in 1998 for criticizing the Iranian government. She has been fighting against the regime ever since.

After other spells in prison, in May 2016, the vice president of the banned organization Defenders of Human Rights Center was sentenced in Tehran to 16 years behind bars for establishing "a human rights movement that campaigns for the abolition of the death penalty."

Despite the best efforts of the regime, Mohammadi's voice could not be silenced. She began to document the suffering of fellow prisoners, eventually putting a series of interviews into the book "White Torture."

The documentary of the same name now sheds light on the harrowing treatment of political prisoners in solitary confinement.

White torture refers to a type of psychological torture technique that is used in Iran, in which prisoners are kept isolated for prolonged, indefinite periods of time, in a cell where everything is completely white.