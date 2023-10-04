Iran: Schoolgirl reportedly in coma after security assault

Authorities meanwhile claim she fainted due to low blood pressure.

What do we know about the incident?

Garawand was attacked at the Shohada underground station in Tehran on Sunday, Hengaw said, adding that she incurred severe injuries. She was being treated under tight security at Tehran's Fajr hospital, the group added.

"There are currently no visits allowed for the victim, not even from her family," it said.

Hengaw said the teenager hails from the Kurdish-populated city of Kermanshah in western Iran. She does however live in Tehran.

A female local journalist who tried to visit the hospital, Maryam Lotfi, was briefly detained, Hengaw added.