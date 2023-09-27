Iran: Crackdown on women's rights fuels female brain drain

Mariam, who asked to be referred to by a pseudonym to protect her identity, arrived in Germany six months ago as a student. Back in her native Iran, the 39-year-old engineer had a fully independent life.

"Emigrating wasn't an option for me for a long time," she told DW. "My whole life I worked hard and achieved a lot: a degree from a prestigious university, later a well-paid position at a construction company in Tehran. But in the end, I felt it didn't matter how good I was and how hard I tried. I will never manage to get out of this swamp and feel free and happy."

Many of her female friends and acquaintances have either left the country or are looking for ways to do so, she said. Mariam herself started by looking for opportunities to study in Germany, where she has many friends. She quickly secured a spot in a master's course at a technical university in southern Germany, which opened the door to a visa.

Mariam doesn't want to talk much about politics. What she will say is that "every aspect of our lives in Iran is politicised. Even what I as a woman put on in the morning to leave the house is a political statement. Every day, we are under enormous pressure and stress. We cannot get away from it."