North Korea fires cruise missiles for 3rd time this month, South Korea, U.S. analysing launches

In a continuation of its provocative actions, North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles into waters off its western coast on 30 January, marking its third launch of such weapons this month. South Korea's military confirmed the missile launches, revealing that the South Korean and U.S. militaries are actively analysing the situation after detecting the launches around 7 a.m.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in South Korea did not immediately provide detailed information on the number of missiles fired, their range, or the launch platform—whether from land or sea. This incident follows previous missile tests on 24 January and 28 January, during which North Korea claimed to have tested the Pulhwasal-3-31 cruise missile designed for submarine use.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, following the second launch, reiterated his ambitious goal of developing a nuclear-armed navy to counter perceived external threats. Questions persist regarding the nature of the water launch on 30 January, with uncertainties regarding whether it was conducted from an actual submarine or an underwater barge.