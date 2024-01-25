North Korea says it tested new cruise missile

North Korea said Thursday it had carried out its first test of a new generation of "strategic" cruise missiles.

The country's official Korean Central News Agency said the Pulhwasal-3-31 missile is still in its development phase, adding that the launch did not pose a threat to neighboring countries.

"Strategic" typically refers to weapons that are nuclear capable.

The test was part of "a process of constant updating of the weapon system and a regular and obligatory activity," the report said.

The announcement came a day after South Korea's military said it detected the North firing several cruise missiles into waters off its western coast.

North's growing capabilities pose a threat

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik condemned the launches as a serious threat to his country.

North Korea has accelerated weapons testing in recent months and the cruise missile launches were its second known launch event this year.

Pyongyang test-fired its first solid-fuel intermediate-range ballistic missile on January 14.

North Korean cruise missile activities, unlike their ballistic counterparts, aren't directly banned under current UN sanctions

Cruise missiles tend to be jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude than ballistic missiles, making them harder to detect and intercept.