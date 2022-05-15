North Korea reports 15 new deaths amid Covid outbreak

Among them, more than 496,030 have been cured and at least 324,550 are being treated, Yonhap News Agency quoted KCNA as saying.



It cited data compiled by the "state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters".



The North's state-controlled media have used the expression "fevered persons", instead of coronavirus patients or confirmed cases, which observers here view as attributable to a lack of Covid testing kits and other equipment to confirm infection



With "swift state emergency measures" taken to curb the spread of the virus, the KCNA said in its report, many of the dead were "careless in taking drugs due to the lack of knowledge and understanding of stealth Omicron variant virus infection disease and its correct treatment method".