North Korea sends trash balloons toward South Korea again

North Korea has floated about 20 balloons carrying trash toward South Korea, and some 10 objects from the balloons were found in the border county of Cheorwon, the South Korean military said on 20 October, Sunday.

The joint chiefs of staff (JCS) said the trash-loaded balloons were sent across the border between Saturday night and early Sunday and the fallen objects were household waste, such as paper and vinyl, and included no hazardous items, Yonhap news agency reported.

The number of dropped items does not necessarily correspond to the number of balloons, as each balloon, which measures approximately 2 to 3 m in diametre and 3 to 4 m in length, usually contains several smaller bags.

Since late May, the North has launched more than 5,000 trash balloons to South Korea in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflets launched by activists and North Korean defectors in the South.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged of South Korea capturing satellite images of North Korean troop movement to Russia. One of the three pictures that South Korea's intelligence agency disclosed as evidence of North Korea's troop deployment to Russia was captured by a satellite that the South has been operating, a government source said on Sunday.