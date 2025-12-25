North Korea showcases progress on nuclear-powered submarine as Kim criticises South

North Korea has signalled apparent progress in the construction of a nuclear-powered submarine, releasing new state media images that appear to show a largely completed vessel, even as leader Kim Jong Un denounced South Korea’s efforts to acquire similar technology.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim recently visited a shipyard to inspect work on what Pyongyang describes as an 8,700-tonne nuclear-propelled submarine. The vessel has been portrayed by the North as a key element in the modernisation and nuclear armament of its navy, and is expected to be equipped with nuclear weapons.

During the inspection, Kim criticised South Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine — an initiative that has received backing from US President Donald Trump — calling it an “offensive act” that seriously infringes on North Korea’s security and maritime sovereignty. He argued that Seoul’s plans only reinforced the need for Pyongyang to strengthen its naval nuclear capabilities.

KCNA said Kim described the submarine programme as an “epoch-making” step in boosting North Korea’s nuclear deterrence against what he characterised as hostile threats. While the agency did not disclose the date of the visit, it released photographs showing Kim inspecting a massive, burgundy-coloured submarine hull inside an assembly hall, accompanied by senior officials and his daughter. The hull appeared coated with anti-corrosion paint and far more complete than images released earlier this year.

Experts say the images suggest significant progress. Moon Keun-sik, a submarine specialist at Hanyang University in Seoul, noted that submarines are typically constructed from the inside out. “If the hull is largely complete, it indicates that many core systems, including the engine and possibly the reactor, may already be installed,” he said, adding that sea trials could take place within months.