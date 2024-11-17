North Korea’s GPS jamming continues for 10th day
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister says South Korea will have to pay 'dear price' for sending propaganda leaflets across the border
North Korea's jamming of GPS signals across the border with South Korea continued for the 10th consecutive day, the military said on Sunday, 17 November.
According to the military, GPS jamming was detected in the northern part of Gangwon Province early Sunday morning, Yonhap news agency reported.
The latest jamming attacks began near the northwestern islands before they began spreading to the northern parts of Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces last Thursday.
The military has said the jamming has involved weaker signals than in May and June and lasted for shorter periods over various directions.
The jamming appears to be a North Korean military exercise in responding to the possible appearance of drones, according to the military.
Pyongyang has recently accused Seoul of sending drones over the North.
The jamming does not affect South Korean military equipment or operations but could disrupt civilian vessels and aircraft, the military has said.
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Sunday that South Korea will have to pay a "dear price" for sending propaganda leaflets across the border the previous day.
Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the central committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party, said "various kinds of political agitation leaflets and dirty things" were dropped by the South near the border and further inland, Yonhap news agency reported.
"We strongly denounce the shameful and dirty acts of the ROK scum who committed the provocation of scattering anti-DPRK political and conspiratorial agitation things once again in disregard of our repeated warnings," she said in a statement carried by the North's Korean Central News Agency, referring to South and North Korea by their formal names, the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"There will be no house owner who hardly gets enraged at such dirty rubbish scattered in the clean yard, which even a mutt dislikes to touch," she said.
North Korea has reacted angrily to South Korean activists sending balloons across the border carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and South Korean consumer goods.
Kim said North Korea's security forces have blocked off the areas where the leaflets were found and are carrying out disposal work.
"There is a limit to patience," she said. "The DPRK people's anger at the most disgusting curs has reached the extremes. The scum will have to pay a dear price."
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines