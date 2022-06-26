North Korea's new suspected Covid cases under 10,000 for second day

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.71 million as of 6 p.m. Saturday, of which more than 4.7 million have recovered, and at least 15,630 are being treated, it added.



On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years. The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.