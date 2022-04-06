Not in India's best interest to continue investing in Russian equipment: US Def Sec

It is not in India's best interest to continue investing in Russian military equipment, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on Tuesday, underscoring the American desire that New Delhi scales down its dependence on Russian military equipment.

"We continue to work with them (India) to ensure that they understand that it's not in their -- we believe that -- it's not in their best interest to continue to invest in Russian equipment," Austin told the members of the House Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing on the annual defence budget.

"And our requirement going forward is that they downscale the types of equipment that they're investing in and look to invest more in the types of things that will make us continue to be compatible," Austin said.