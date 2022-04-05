US clarifies India's Russian oil purchases minuscule; energy payments not under sanctions

At the Pentagon briefing, Kirby was asked if the Biden administration would issue sanctions against India if it operationalises the S-400 system, which began arriving in India in November.



"I don't have anything on the sanctions to talk to you. We've been very clear with our Indian partners about our concerns over this purchase and encouraging them, as we encourage many others, not to purchase Russian equipment."



Noting New Delhi's diversification of defence purchases, he added: "We'll continue to have that conversation with the Indians."



Asked if the S-400 would be incompatible with India being in the Quad, Kirby said: "I think we've made it very clear to India, our concerned about this particular purchase. We've been very clear about that."



The Quad is the four-nation group of India, the US, Japan and Australia that try to coordinate their strategies to ensure a free Indo-Pacific region where China has stepped up its aggressive posture.



When a reporter tried to draw a parallel with Turkey, a NATO member that was being sanctioned for buying the S-400 system, Kirby said: "And we expressed the same concerns to them and that's why we had to make a decision on the F-35 (advanced fighter jets).



"Because we believe that that capability, that air defence capability was fundamentally incompatible with them also having F-35s. And we were very clear with our Turkish allies as well."