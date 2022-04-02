US House passes bill to federally decriminalise marijuana

About half that number -- 18 states, two territories, and the nation's capital -- have enacted measures to regulate cannabis for adult non-medical use.



Democrats have also sought to frame their measure as a way to reverse the disproportionate impact of criminalising marijuana on racial minorities.



Despite roughly equal usage rates, African Americans are 3.73 times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.



Marijuana refers to the dried flowers, leaves, stems, and seeds of the cannabis plant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.



The cannabis plant contains more than 100 compounds, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is impairing or mind-altering.



Marijuana, the CDC revealed, is the most commonly used federally illegal drug in the US, with an estimated 48.2 million people using it in 2019, and its use may have a wide range of health effects on the body and brain.