Novak Djokovic salutes Serbia’s youth power after Vucic’s fall in elections
'My deepest respect to the students and young people,' says tennis great, who moved to Greece with his family
Novak Djokovic praises Serbia’s student-led movement after its election victory against Aleksandr Vucic
The tennis great says the movement’s resilience has created a ‘sense of pride’ in Serbia and abroad
Djokovic says his family’s move to Greece was prompted by changes in his personal and professional life
Novak Djokovic, a strong backer of Serbia’s youth movement, which claimed a stunning election victory against longtime strongman Aleksandr Vucic, said the movement had created a "sense of pride" across the globe.
The former world number one and winner of a record 24 Grand Slam titles had fallen out with Vucic over the past few years. He moved with his family to neighbouring Greece late last year, seeking peace of mind and a better environment for his family.
Vucic conceded defeat on Sunday, 25 October, in an election that pitted him and his right-wing party against a diverse, student-led opposition movement that had spent two years protesting against his government.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Djokovic said of the political change: "I'm very happy about it. My deepest respect to the students and young people who have fought. They have shown dignity and incredible resilience over the last two years, under humongous pressure.
"I have a lot of admiration for what they have done and how they have conducted themselves. They've managed to create this sense of pride in all the people, not just in Serbia but abroad as well."
The Serbian, the most recognisable face from a country whose people endured the trauma of civil war during his childhood, has backed student protests on several occasions since the movement gathered momentum following a tragedy in which a canopy collapsed at Novi Sad station two years ago, killing 16 people.
"The victory is secured and we all now have hopes that our country will be prosperous and that we'll be enjoying the future that is coming," he said.
The 38-year-old said moving to Greece with his family "wasn't something I had planned for a long time", explaining that things had changed in his life "both privately and professionally" over the past two years.
The undisputed great of the game stressed that the priority for him and his wife was for their children to grow up in "the most beneficial environment". He added that they felt "welcome" in Greece.
With agency inputs