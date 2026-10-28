Novak Djokovic salutes Serbia’s youth power after Vucic’s fall in elections

Novak Djokovic praises Serbia’s student-led movement after its election victory against Aleksandr Vucic

The tennis great says the movement’s resilience has created a ‘sense of pride’ in Serbia and abroad

Djokovic says his family’s move to Greece was prompted by changes in his personal and professional life

Novak Djokovic, a strong backer of Serbia’s youth movement, which claimed a stunning election victory against longtime strongman Aleksandr Vucic, said the movement had created a "sense of pride" across the globe.

The former world number one and winner of a record 24 Grand Slam titles had fallen out with Vucic over the past few years. He moved with his family to neighbouring Greece late last year, seeking peace of mind and a better environment for his family.

Vucic conceded defeat on Sunday, 25 October, in an election that pitted him and his right-wing party against a diverse, student-led opposition movement that had spent two years protesting against his government.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Djokovic said of the political change: "I'm very happy about it. My deepest respect to the students and young people who have fought. They have shown dignity and incredible resilience over the last two years, under humongous pressure.