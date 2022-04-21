Novavax's vaccine targeting Covid and flu shows promise

In the phase one trial for its new vaccine, participants had a median age of 59 and all of them had previously received Covid vaccines. Novavax presented the data at the World Vaccine Congress in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.



To confirm the findings, Novavax aims to launch a phase two trial this year, and a phase three trial on efficacy during the 2023 flu season at the earliest, Dubovsky said.



Even as public health experts expect Covid to become a seasonal respiratory virus similar to the flu, vaccine makers are racing to develop combination shots targeting both viruses.



"Combination vaccines are an attractive public health intervention," Dubovsky said. "You are hitting two life-threatening diseases in one medical contact, giving a single vaccination."



While Novavax does not currently have an authorised Covid vaccine in the US, it had in January asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorise its Covid vaccine. However, the FDA is still reviewing Novavax's application, Dubovsky said.