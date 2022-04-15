Valneva Covid vaccine approved for use in the UK

The Valneva jab is the first whole-virus inactivated Covid vaccine to gain regulatory approval in the UK, Xinhua news agency reported.



The vaccine is approved for use in people aged between 18-50, with the first and second doses to be taken at least 28 days apart.



The British independent medicines regulator is the first in the world to approve the Valneva product, MHRA said in a statement. It is also the sixth coronavirus vaccine to be granted an MHRA authorisation.