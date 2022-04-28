Now Alexa can notify you when security camera detects person, package

For users who have an Echo smart display or Fire TV, it can also show them who or what is there by automatically pulling up a live video feed.



The new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, and Abode, with more brands potentially adding the ability thanks to a new API from Amazon, the report said.



Amazon said that person detection announcements are rolling out now to all Ring video doorbells and cameras and will be coming soon to the Google Nest Cam Outdoor, Nest Cam Indoor, Nest Cam Floodlight, Nest Doorbell (battery), Abode IOTA, and Abode Outdoor Camera.