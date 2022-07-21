Now anyone can migrate WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS, vice versa

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it now allows users to transfer their chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa for all users.



On the micro-blogging platform, the company also shared a link that tells how to migrate WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone.



"A new way to keep the chats that mean the most. Today, you will have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices," the company wrote on Twitter.