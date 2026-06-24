Nuclear inspections, Hormuz fuel Trump-Tehran rift

As diplomatic efforts enter a crucial phase, Washington and Tehran continue to project sharply contrasting narratives on the state of their negotiations, underscoring the deep mistrust that still shadows attempts to forge a lasting agreement.

With negotiators racing against a 60-day deadline to secure a final deal, key sticking points — particularly nuclear oversight and Iran’s military capabilities — remain unresolved.

The latest flashpoint emerged after US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had agreed to accept the “highest level” of international monitoring of its nuclear programme. Tehran swiftly pushed back against the assertion, firmly denying that it would permit foreign nuclear inspectors to return. Iranian officials insisted that no such commitment had been made, highlighting the persistent gulf between the two sides over transparency and verification measures.