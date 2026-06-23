Iran has made no commitment to buy agricultural produce from US: Tehran

Iran’s Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati has rejected claims by President Donald Trump and vice president J.D. Vance that Iran will buy American agricultural goods with the unfrozen funds. Hemmati said the first $6 billion in released Iranian funds will be used according to the terms of the 2023 U.S.-Iran prisoner swap agreement, which limits spending on essential goods and medicine. Iran would buy U.S. agricultural products only if they offered better prices and quality than alternatives, noting that Iran actually sourced agricultural purchases from major American and European companies in recent years, adding that how unfrozen funds would be spent is largely Iran’s lookout.

Other Iranian spokesmen, notably Seyed Mohammed Marandi, also weighed in and said that Tehran is under no obligation to purchase agricultural products from the United States under the Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding. “Iran is not planning to purchase US agricultural goods, and there were no discussions regarding IAEA inspectors coming to Iran either. Ignore Western propaganda,” Marandi tweeted.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said cooperation with the IAEA will continue under the existing framework and in accordance with decisions made by Iran's parliament and Supreme National Security Council. He stressed that Iran has not made any new commitments regarding IAEA inspections, and said participants in the 18-hour US-Iran talks in Switzerland confirmed that Iran's nuclear file was not discussed and that no new commitments were made.

Iran's nuclear facilities had been subject to IAEA inspections prior to the June 2025 US-Israeli bombing campaign during the 12-Day War. The strikes followed an IAEA report on Iran's nuclear activities, which Tehran has repeatedly contested and criticised, as it helped pave the way for the attacks on its nuclear infrastructure. The foreign ministry spokesman denied any meeting of the Iranian delegation with the chief of the International Atomic Energy Authority Rafael Grossy in Switzerland. Denying any new arrangement for inspecting the country's affected nuclear facilities, the spokesperson added that as a party to the NPT, Iran will adhere to the standard procedures, which are already well-defined and transparent.

The US President and vice president, Tehran susggested, are addressing their domestic audiences and counter criticism that the US administration had granted too many concessions to Iran. There has been criticism in the US about unfreezing Iranian assets worth $300 billion, forcing President Trump to point out that it was Iran’s money which had been frozen as part of US sanctions.