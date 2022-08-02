Nuclear war must never be fought: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and must never be fought.



He made the remarks on Monday in his greeting to the 10th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.



"We believe that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must never be fought; we advocate equal and inseparable security for all members of the international community," TASS News Agency quoted the President as saying.



Putin said that Russia as signatory to the NPT consistently followed its letter and spirit.