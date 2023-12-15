NY court rejects Trump’s challenge of gag order in civil fraud trial

A court in New York has rejected former US president Donald Trump's challenge of the gag order in his civil fraud trial, that bars him and the attorneys from speaking publicly about the case's presiding Judge Arthur Engoron’s court staff.

In its rejection on Thursday,14 December the appeals court said Trump did not use the proper legal vehicle to challenge the gag order and sanctions, reports CNN.

The appellate court in another order on Thursday also rejected a request by the former President to allow his legal team to seek a review of the gag order by the Court of Appeals, New York’s highest court.

Trial testimony ended on Wednesday, 13 December after 11 weeks in court.

The parties are scheduled to file supplemental briefs in the case on January 5, 2024 and return for oral arguments 11 January before Judge Engoron renders a final verdict.

The civil fraud case strikes at the heart of the Trump Organization, the former President's real estate empire.