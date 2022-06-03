NY lawmakers pass legislation package raising age bar for semi-automatic rifle

The new legislation has been met with opposition from many Republicans, who argue that the gun limitations would "inconvenience law-abiding firearms owners and could be easily circumvented by people determined to get weapons".



Republican state senator Alexis Weik said that an 18-year-old could still travel to another state to buy a semi-automatic rifle, and was replied by senator Kevin Thomas, a Democrat, as saying that "are you advocating for federal gun control? Because that what's needed".



New York state has relatively strict gun controls with the minimum age to possess a handgun already set at 21 years old.