NYC declares state of emergency amid infant formula shortage

It is estimated that over 40 per cent of large retailers are out of stock of infant formula in the US, including 43 per cent of retailers in the Tri-state area, where New York City is located, news reports said.



Although the federal government invoked the war-time Defense Production Act to secure domestic supply, it likely would take a few more weeks for domestic supplier Abbott Nutrition to resume production of baby formula in its Michigan facility, the reports said.



A military plane shipped the first batch of infant formula from Europe to the US on Sunday, as part of the government's effort to ease the nationwide shortage.