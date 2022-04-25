Oil depot on fire in Russian city near Ukraine border

A fire broke out on Monday at an oil depot in Bryansk, a large Russian city near the Ukraine border.



The blaze occurred at a premises operated by Transneft-Druzhba JSC and at another location, officials told RIA Novosti.



No casualties have been reported and there is no threat to residential buildings, RT reported citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations as saying.



"The evacuation of the population is not planned. According to preliminary information, there were no victims," its press service stated.