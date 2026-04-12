Oil flows resume through Hormuz as fragile US-Iran truce holds

Three oil-laden supertankers have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz amid a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, according to shipping data, signalling limited movement in a route critical to global energy supplies.

The Liberia-flagged VLCC Serifos and China-flagged tankers Cospearl Lake and He Rong Hai exited the “Hormuz Passage trial anchorage” — a route bypassing Iran’s Larak Island — on Saturday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) showed. Each vessel can carry up to 2 million barrels of crude oil.

The movement comes after weeks of disruption caused by Iran’s blockade of the strait, a chokepoint that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, pushing energy prices higher since the outbreak of conflict involving the US and Israel in late February.

Serifos, chartered by Thai state-owned energy firm PTT, is among several vessels that had sought clearance from Iran to pass through the strait. Carrying crude loaded from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it is expected to reach Malaysia’s Malacca port by 21 April.