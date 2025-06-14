Oil prices leap 7%, stocks fall on worries about what will happen to crude market

Oil prices are leaping, and stocks are falling on Friday, 13 June, on worries that Israel's attack on Iranian nuclear and military targets could escalate further and damage the flow of crude around the world, along with the global economy.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.6 per cent and had been down as much as 1.2 per cent earlier in the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 612 points, or 1.4 per cent, as of 2 pm Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.6 per cent lower.

The strongest action was in the oil market, where the price of a barrel of benchmark US crude jumped 7.4 per cent to $73.08. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 7.2 per cent to $74.34 for a barrel.

Iran is one of the world's major producers of oil, though sanctions by Western countries have limited its sales. If a wider war erupts, it could slow the flow of Iran's oil to its customers and keep the price of crude and gasoline higher for everyone worldwide.

Beyond the oil coming from Iran, analysts also pointed to the potential for disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a relatively narrow waterway off Iran's coast. Much of the world's oil moves through it on ships.

But past attacks involving Iran and Israel have seen prices for oil spike initially, only to fall later “once it became clear that the situation was not escalating and there was no impact on oil supply,” according to Richard Joswick, head of near-term oil at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

That has Wall Street waiting to see what will come next. For now, the price of oil has jumped, but it's still lower than it was earlier this year. “This is an economic shock that nobody really needs, but it is one that seems more like a shock to sentiment than to the fundamentals of the economy,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.