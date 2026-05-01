Oil shock and war tensions mount as Strait of Hormuz standoff deepens

A gathering storm grips global energy markets as the United States advances plans for an international coalition to reopen the strategic lifeline of the Strait of Hormuz, even as war, diplomacy, and economic uncertainty converge across a volatile West Asian theatre.

Two months into a conflict ignited by US-Israeli strikes on Iran, the narrow maritime artery — through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows — remains shuttered. Tehran’s blockade, imposed in retaliation for a US naval squeeze on its own exports, has sent shockwaves through global markets, fuelling fears of prolonged supply disruptions and a looming economic slowdown.

At the centre of the unfolding drama is US President Donald Trump, who is set to review fresh military options, including a possible new wave of strikes intended to pressure Iran into concessions on its nuclear programme. Reports suggest parallel contingency plans may even involve seizing parts of the strait to restore commercial navigation — an audacious move that could risk further escalation.

The rising tensions have already found a stark reflection in global oil prices. Brent crude surged past $126 a barrel, its highest level since the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and has more than doubled since the conflict erupted on 28 February. The surge has intensified inflationary pressures worldwide, pushing fuel costs into politically sensitive territory.