One dead, 10 injured as three-storey building collapses in Brooklyn

A three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, killing one person and injuring 10 others, including four in critical condition

Firefighters continued search and rescue operations, attempting to locate another person believed to be trapped beneath the rubble

Authorities urged residents and commuters to avoid the area as rescue efforts continued. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation

At least one person has died and 10 others have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York City, on Wednesday, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation.

Officials confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were taken to hospital in critical condition, while six sustained minor injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

The FDNY said it received reports of people trapped beneath the debris at around 4 pm local time after the building collapsed near a construction site in the Flatbush neighbourhood.