One dead, 10 injured as three-storey building collapses in Brooklyn
Firefighters continue search and rescue operations, attempting to locate another person believed to be trapped beneath the rubble
A three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, killing one person and injuring 10 others, including four in critical condition
Firefighters continued search and rescue operations, attempting to locate another person believed to be trapped beneath the rubble
Authorities urged residents and commuters to avoid the area as rescue efforts continued. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation
At least one person has died and 10 others have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York City, on Wednesday, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation.
Officials confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were taken to hospital in critical condition, while six sustained minor injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).
The FDNY said it received reports of people trapped beneath the debris at around 4 pm local time after the building collapsed near a construction site in the Flatbush neighbourhood.
Videos from the scene showed firefighters searching through the rubble and pulling at least one person from the debris. Rescue teams continued their operations, attempting to locate another individual believed to be trapped beneath the collapsed structure. Authorities remained in contact with the person as the search progressed.
Several injured construction workers were transported to Kings County Hospital for treatment. Their medical conditions were not immediately available.
Emergency crews rushed to the site following reports of a partial collapse at an apartment building, with concerns that several people could be trapped inside.
Following the incident, the New York Police Department (NYPD) urged residents and commuters to avoid the area around Bedford Avenue and Flatbush Avenue.
In a post on X, the department warned of road closures and traffic disruptions, advising motorists to take alternative routes to allow emergency personnel to carry out rescue operations without obstruction.
New York governor Kathy Hochul expressed condolences to the family of the person who lost their life and said her administration had offered support to those affected.
In a post on X, Hochul wrote, "My heart breaks for the family who lost a loved one in today's building collapse in Brooklyn. My administration has reached out and offered its full support as authorities investigate what happened."
New York City mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani also said emergency responders were working to secure the site and assist those affected.
He confirmed that Flatbush Avenue had been closed between Clarendon Road and Bedford Avenue, urging residents to stay away from the area so rescue crews could continue their work.
Mamdani added that further information would be shared once officials had verified the details.
Search and rescue operations continued following the collapse, with authorities yet to establish the cause of the incident. Further details are awaited.
With IANS inputs