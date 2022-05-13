One dead, several injured in Karachi blast

Information Minister Sharjeel Minister confirmed that at least three people had been wounded, but other reports put the number of wounded at 11.



Shahid Rasool, the executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), said that one person had been killed. His body was moved to JPMC, located a few kilometres from the blast site.



JPMC Additional Police Surgeon Sumaiyya Tariq Syed confirmed nine injured have been brought to JPMC, adding that two of them were in critical condition.



"A 25-year-old victim was brought dead who was the hospital employer too," Syed said.