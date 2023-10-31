One in four people in Asia, Pacific will be above 60 by 2050: UNFPA

One in four people in Asia and the Pacific will be above the age of 60 by 2050 and more than half of them will be women, UNFPA Asia-Pacific Regional Director Pio Smith said on Tuesday.

Asia and the Pacific refer to a vast and diverse region that encompasses Asia and the Pacific Islands, which are scattered throughout the Pacific Ocean.

Addressing a press briefing, Smith said along with ageing populations, countries are also witnessing low fertility rates as women are having fewer babies.

"This means that while people are living longer, the working population is also shrinking," Smith said.

Smith said it is easy to hear alarm bells ring if the focus is only on the numbers.

"We really do have to understand that population ageing and low fertility are not problems to be solved. They are demographic transitions that the human population has consistently experienced throughout its history and such population transformations do not happen overnight," he said.