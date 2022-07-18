Online interior design startup Modsy shuts down, lays off employees

Apoorva Govind, Founder of BesteverApp, tweeted on Monday: "I'm so disappointed that Modsy is shutting down! It was one of my favorite services when it comes to interior design!! I'm so bummed. Their 3D design software was top notch."



"Me too! And countless others who have orders pending with Modsy," another user posted.



According to the report, while the company's website remains operational, Modsy has deleted its Twitter and Facebook pages and made its Instagram account private.



Modsy's Founder and CEO Shanna Tellerman told TechCrunch that "capital constraints and uncertain market conditions forced the company to cease operations on July 6 and lay off all employees".