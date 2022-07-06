OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo passes away

OPEC said on Twitter on Wednesday that Barkindo's death is "a shock to the OPEC family."



"He was the much-loved leader of the OPEC Secretariat and his passing is a profound loss to the entire OPEC family, the oil industry and the international community," said OPEC.



Born in April 1959 in northeast Nigeria's Adamawa state, Barkindo assumed the office of the OPEC secretary general in 2016. His tenure was scheduled to expire in July.