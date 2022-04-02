Opposition's bouncer to Imran Khan: The return of the ‘Foreign Hand’

On April 29, 1977 the then Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto told a joint session of Pakistan’s National Assembly and Senate that a foreign power was conspiring to unseat him and funding the Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) to run a concerted campaign against him.

He questioned as to from where the PNA was getting such huge funds to print and distribute pamphlets against him in such large numbers as well as to pay the volunteers to distribute the same door to door.

Without naming any country, he referred to this power as “an elephant”, which “does not forget or forgive”. But the reasons he gave for this world power to be upset with him left nobody in doubt about which country he was talking about. Bhutto said that he was being targeted for declining to become a party in the Vietnam War and for supporting the Arab cause against Israel.

Bhutto had hosted a conference of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 1974 in Lahore to discuss the Middle East situation in the wake of Arab-Israel war of October 1973 and the oil embargo imposed by Arabs. Bhutto claimed in Parliament that he had been under tremendous pressure to not host this conference and had to defer it multiple times before finally going ahead in February 1974.

The other claim he made was that a US diplomat, in a telephone conversation with one of his colleagues on April 12, allegedly said of Bhutto, “The party’s over. He’s gone”, evidently meaning that the opposition would succeed in ousting the PM.

However, the US vehemently rejected Bhutto’s charges. “The U.S. government has neither the desire not the reason to make any effort to support the prime minister’s opposition or to interfere in the political process in Pakistan, and it has not done so,” a State Department statement said.