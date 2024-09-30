Over 100 killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon: Ministry

At least 105 people were killed and 359 injured in Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The highest death toll was in the South Governorate, where 48 people were killed and 168 were injured in Ain Al-Delb and Tyre, the Ministry said on Sunday.

The attacks come after an air strike on Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs on Friday killed Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Lebanon's Hezbollah group which has engaged in cross-border fire with Israel for almost a year.

Hezbollah has said it is acting in support of Hamas militants in Gaza, who attacked Israel on 7 October, triggering the war in the Palestinian territory.