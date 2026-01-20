Over 100 vehicles involved in massive US pile-up amid snowstorm
Over 30 trailer trucks were involved, prompting Michigan State Police to close both directions of the interstate southwest of Grand Rapids
A massive winter storm turned Michigan’s Interstate 196 into a scene of chaos on Monday, as more than 100 vehicles collided or slid off the snow-slicked highway, leaving motorists stranded in treacherous conditions, the Al Jazeera reported.
Among the wreckage were over 30 trailer trucks, highlighting the scale of the pile-up that prompted the Michigan State Police to close both directions of the interstate just southwest of Grand Rapids, the Al Jazeera reported.
Authorities reported numerous injuries, though thankfully none were believed to be fatal. Social media and local news outlets captured haunting images of vehicles and trucks heaped along the icy stretch, a stark testament to the storm’s fury.
Pedro Mata Jr., a motorist caught in the ordeal, told The Associated Press that visibility was nearly zero as snow whipped across the highway, forcing him to crawl along at 32-40 km/h (20-25 mph). “It was a little scary just listening to everything, the bangs and booms behind you. I saw what was in front of me. I couldn’t see what was behind me, exactly,” he recounted. Mata managed to pull off safely into the median, narrowly avoiding disaster.
The incident marks the latest disruption caused by a severe winter storm sweeping across the United States. The National Weather Service has issued warnings for extreme cold and winter hazards stretching from northern Minnesota south and east through Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.
Officials urged all motorists to exercise extreme caution on roads, as snow continues to fall and temperatures plummet, with wind chill pushing the mercury to a bitter -22°C (-8°F). Forecasters also warned that overnight freezing conditions could extend as far south as north-central Florida and southeast Georgia, underscoring the storm’s far-reaching impact.
