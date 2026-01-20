Over 100 vehicles involved in massive US pile-up amid snowstorm

A massive winter storm turned Michigan’s Interstate 196 into a scene of chaos on Monday, as more than 100 vehicles collided or slid off the snow-slicked highway, leaving motorists stranded in treacherous conditions, the Al Jazeera reported.

Among the wreckage were over 30 trailer trucks, highlighting the scale of the pile-up that prompted the Michigan State Police to close both directions of the interstate just southwest of Grand Rapids, the Al Jazeera reported.

Authorities reported numerous injuries, though thankfully none were believed to be fatal. Social media and local news outlets captured haunting images of vehicles and trucks heaped along the icy stretch, a stark testament to the storm’s fury.