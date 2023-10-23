Over 1,000 police personnel to be deployed in Seoul during Halloween week

The police also plan to set up five vehicles with lighting and broadcast functions to be able to give announcements if the crowd needs to break up, as well as using police lines to guide people.

The police have specially designated 16 narrow streets in the Mapo, Yongsan and Gangnam districts as being at risk of overcrowding, including the narrow alley next to the Hamilton Hotel, where the Itaewon tragedy took place, and will carry out special management in the areas.

"We expect crowds to go to the Mapo and Gangnam districts rather than the Yongsan district this year," a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official said.

"In narrow alleyways, we will secure room for waiting lines at clubs and for people to pass through by shining lights and broadcasting messages."

The safety plans include teaming up with local governments to manage dangerous obstacles on roads and sidewalks, and positioning special police squads in three major subway stations to prevent major crimes and large-scale terrorism.