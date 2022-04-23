Over 11mn people flee Ukraine since beginning of war: UN

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) between March 9-16 revealed that 13.5 per cent of the newly displaced people had already had prior experience with displacement during 2014-2015.



Many of those displaced are particularly vulnerable, pregnant and breastfeeding women, elderly persons, those with disabilities, chronic illnesses and people directly affected by violence.



According to the survey, more than 53 per cent of internally displaced people are women and the most pressing needs include medicines, health services and financial resources.



The European Union (EU) has granted Ukrainian refugees a blanket right to stay and work throughout its 27 member nations for up to three years, the BBC reported.